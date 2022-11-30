Greenwood Women Care announces 2022 grant awards

Greenwood Women Care awarded grants to 11 local nonprofits in its 2022 grant cycle. From left, front row are Felicia Dykes, The Period Project; Stefanie Bowen, Greenwood Cancer Fund; Andrea White, Food Bank of Greenwood County; Aimee Clark, Healthy Learners; Jay Williams, Kanga, Connie Mawyer, Human Society of Greenwood. Back row: Mark Dykes, The Period Project; Denise Mock, Alston Wilkes Society; Jamar Crawford, Next Level Lifestyles; Ruby Harlow, Crossroads Pregnancy Center; Alison Fletcher, Greenwood Women Care; Anthony Price, Greenwood Pathway House; Mary Woodiwiss, Laura Bachinski, Rachel Strayer, Laura Stowe, Kathy Emily, Jan Puzar, Greenwood Women Care; Lisa Sanders, Erin Layland, Greenwood Performing Arts; Sylvia Martin and Jennifer Smith, Arts Center of Greenwood.
Eleven area nonprofit organizations received grants funding totaling $56,800 in late October.
Grants were awarded by Greenwood Women Care (GWC), an initiative of the Greenwood County Community Foundation. Almost 100 GWC members participated in the grant selection process. A committee of members coordinates the granting process and provides free grant writing professional development to nonprofit staff interested in submitting proposals for GWC and other grants. The 2022 Greenwood Women Care Grants Review & Awards Committee members are: Alison Fletcher, co-chair, Jan Puzar, co-chair, Debbie Coesens, Margaret Conrad, Mary Dula, Kathy Emily, Donna Foster, Sally Kauffmann, Charlene Kish, Sandra McMullen, Mary Woodiwiss and Trentsie Williams.
The 2022 GWC Grant recipients are:
• Greenwood Pathway House, awarded $10,000 for campus expansions.
• Food Bank of Greenwood County, awarded $8,500 for equipment, supplies, and expenses for diet, nutrition and health programming.
• Healthy Learners, awarded $8,000 for staffing and health care transportation for school-aged children.
• Greenwood Cancer Fund, awarded $5,000 for prescription medications, supplies and nutrition.
• Next Level Lifestyles, Inc., awarded $5,000 for staffing, equipment, and expenses for a character-building youth mentoring program.
• Alston Wilkes Society, awarded $4,300 for assistance with a reintegration program.
• Crossroads Pregnancy Center, awarded $4,000 for software, supplies and staff to support counseling and parenting education.
• Greenwood Performing Arts, awarded $3,000 for art therapy, children’s programming and artists fees.
• The Period Project, awarded $3,000 for packets and health information.
• Humane Society of Greenwood, awarded $3,000 for heartworm treatment materials and supplies for shelter dogs.
• Arts Council of Greenwood, awarded $3,000 for materials and supplies for an arts exhibition and projects celebrating the culture and history of the Gullah Geechee people of South Carolina.
A large applicant pool of organizations submitted requests totaling more than $140,000. Each GWC member had an opportunity to review grant request summaries and vote anonymously using a ranked ballot.
Greenwood Women Care engages community-minded women in collective learning, giving, and growing together. GWC is committed to learning about needs and opportunities in Greenwood County and supporting nonprofit organizations that serve Greenwood County residents through grants.
The organization began in 2018. GWC grows through membership of a broad range of women from many professional and personal sectors. GWC membership includes 137 women and new members are always welcome. Each GWC member contributes an equal amount annually and has an equal vote in granting determinations. GWC has awarded 41 grants totaling $256,874.
All awardees expressed gratitude for the funds received. Anthony Price, Executive Director of Greenwood Pathway House, shared, “Greenwood Women Care is helping us with an unmet need to provide housing and trauma-informed care for homeless fathers with children and mothers with teenage sons.
“Their grant will be used to provide a community where homeless Greenwood families can thrive and become independent because they feel safe, supported, encouraged, and valued.”
Andrea White, executive director of the Food Bank of Greenwood County, said, “The grant awarded by Greenwood Women Care to the Food Bank of Greenwood County will allow many underserved families in our community to receive valuable nutrition education and health resources that will promote healthy eating, proper diet, and physical activity.”
Stefanie Bowen, director of the Greenwood Cancer Fund, said, “The grant awarded to us from Greenwood Women Care will help us to pay for the prescription medicine for the patients that we otherwise may not have been able to help. We use local vendors to purchase our supplies so any money we receive is recycled into the Greenwood economy Thanks to the grant given to us by Greenwood Women Care we can give more people in Greenwood hope in their battle against cancer.”