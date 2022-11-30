Greenwood Women Care announces 2022 grant awards

Greenwood Women Care awarded grants to 11 local nonprofits in its 2022 grant cycle. From left, front row are Felicia Dykes, The Period Project; Stefanie Bowen, Greenwood Cancer Fund; Andrea White, Food Bank of Greenwood County; Aimee Clark, Healthy Learners; Jay Williams, Kanga, Connie Mawyer, Human Society of Greenwood. Back row: Mark Dykes, The Period Project; Denise Mock, Alston Wilkes Society; Jamar Crawford, Next Level Lifestyles; Ruby Harlow, Crossroads Pregnancy Center; Alison Fletcher, Greenwood Women Care; Anthony Price, Greenwood Pathway House; Mary Woodiwiss, Laura Bachinski, Rachel Strayer, Laura Stowe, Kathy Emily, Jan Puzar, Greenwood Women Care; Lisa Sanders, Erin Layland, Greenwood Performing Arts; Sylvia Martin and Jennifer Smith, Arts Center of Greenwood.

Eleven area nonprofit organizations received grants funding totaling $56,800 in late October.

Grants were awarded by Greenwood Women Care (GWC), an initiative of the Greenwood County Community Foundation. Almost 100 GWC members participated in the grant selection process. A committee of members coordinates the granting process and provides free grant writing professional development to nonprofit staff interested in submitting proposals for GWC and other grants. The 2022 Greenwood Women Care Grants Review & Awards Committee members are: Alison Fletcher, co-chair, Jan Puzar, co-chair, Debbie Coesens, Margaret Conrad, Mary Dula, Kathy Emily, Donna Foster, Sally Kauffmann, Charlene Kish, Sandra McMullen, Mary Woodiwiss and Trentsie Williams.

Submitted by Donna Foster

Tags