Greenwood Shrine Club Par III Shootout winners Wanda Rinker Sep 14, 2022 The first place Team from left are Mark Smith, Skylar Mcfaddin, Travis Smith and Scooter Edmunds. Wanda Rinker The secondd place team from left is Mark Smith, Patrick Wilson and Scooter Edmunds. Wanda Rinker The third Place Team from left is Mark Smith, Hamp Fallaw, Scooter Edmunds and Ryan Franklin. Wanda Rinker The annual Greenwood Shrine Club Par III Shootout was Aug. 27 at the Ware Shoals Golf Club.Travis Smith and Skylar McFaddin edged out Scooter Edmunds and Patrick Wilson on a one hole playoff to take home the honor of having their names added to the little Oak Trophy.1st place Travis Smith Skylar McFaddin2nd place Scooter Edmunds Patrick Wilson3rd place Hamp Fallaw Ryan FranklinCloset to the pinRyan FranklinPatrick WilsonLoran JonesEric LutzCody SmithTom TaylorLoran JonesMike HarrisonTom Taylor