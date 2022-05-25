Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital has been named in the top 10% of inpatient rehabilitation facilities in the United States for the 13th year in a row. The hospital’s care was cited as being patient-centered, effective, efficient and timely.
“We strive to deliver this higher level of care as our standard,” said Kristin Manske, CEO of Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. “We have graciously been recognized as a top performing facility for many years now, but we never take it for granted. Our staff is exceptionally passionate about helping patients reach their full potential through the care we provide. We work daily to ensure patients are reaching their highest levels of ability and independence.”
Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital was ranked in the Top 10% from more than 700 inpatient rehabilitation facilities nationwide by the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR), a nonprofit corporation that was developed with support from the U.S. Department of Education, National Institute on Disability and Rehabilitation Research. The UDSMR maintains the world’s largest database of rehabilitation outcomes.
“If you take into account that a national study has previously shown that inpatient rehabilitation facilities provide better long-term results for patients, being ranked at the top of that group validates the quality of care we provide,” said Dr. Clifford Monda, medical director of Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, referencing a study commissioned by the ARA Research Institute that showed patients treated in inpatient facilities experienced improved quality of life as compared to skilled nursing facilities.
“To provide the highest level of rehabilitative care available in the United States to our own community is truly rewarding,” Manske said. “This means our family, friends, and colleagues don’t need to leave the area to receive the best care available.”
Through the UDSMR, Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital also will collaborate with peers throughout the nation to share information and establish best practices for patients.
“This helps elevate rehabilitative care for everyone across the United States,” Manske said.
Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital provides specialized rehabilitative services to patients who are recovering from or living with disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses, or chronic medical conditions. This includes, but is not limited to, strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, cerebral palsy, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.