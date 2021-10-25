Greenwood Promise receives second pledge from Countybank

The Greenwood Promise received a new commitment, from Countybank, with its second pledge to The Greenwood Promise of $25,000 for The Promise’s Phase 2 Campaign.
Countybank was opened in 1933 when the country was suffering through The Great Depression. Countybank was developed by several businessmen from Greenwood, together they wanted to be able to better serve their community’s needs. Thornwell Dunlap III has served as president and chief executive officer of Countybank since 1995, and chairman of its holding company, TCB Corporation, since 2001.
Countybank believes in giving back to the community in various ways. Through The Countybank Foundation, they help nonprofit and charitable organizations. The Greenwood Promise is thankful for Countybank’s continued support of the organization and of our students in Greenwood County.
Initiated in 2015 and launched in 2017, this place-based, last-dollar scholarship program was designed to reach beyond the boundaries of economic need and academic ability. As such, the Greenwood Promise awards funds to offset the remaining balance of post-secondary tuition for every high school graduate whose primary residence is zoned for School Districts 50, 51, and 52.
As employers in Greenwood County look for skilled individuals to fill high-demand jobs, Promise students attending college and participating in an internship or apprentice program provide a potential pool of candidates who have received on-the-job training in conjunction with related classroom instruction. The benefit of related instruction in tandem with on-the-job training is clear. The Promise offers a link between high school, college, and career at the local level. These partnerships prove advantageous as workforce needs tend to require unique skill sets based on the industry and region of the state.
Phase II of the Greenwood Promise will address the need for advanced education in targeted areas. Partnering with Lander University, this next Phase will fund the last two years of a four-year degree.