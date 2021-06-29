Greenwood Promise: Daniel Ortiz

If you are an Emerald High School football fan, you may know No. 75, Daniel Ortiz, who played for the Vikings.
Daniel’s story moves anyone who learns what a success his life is becoming. Born in California, a legal, Hispanic citizen, Daniel’s family came to South Carolina where he attended Greenwood public schools before he fell into challenging difficulties. His father died, his mother was deported, and suddenly he found himself homeless, surfing couches of friends, and working for food while still a full-time student. He often didn’t know where his next meal or bed would be. Nevertheless, he stayed in school and worked toward graduation.
Graduate he did, earning a diploma allowing him to consider post-secondary education. His prospects were still dim, given his circumstances. Garrison Keillor, former host of Prairie Home Companion spun stories about Lake Woebegone, Minnesota. He had asked to speak at the mythical Lake Woebegon High School but was repeatedly turned down. If you’ve sat through boring graduation speeches, you know the formula: wishing graduates sun on their faces, wind at their backs and lifelong happiness. He wanted, rather, to wish the class a full measure of grief, occasional significant loss, a serious illness or two, and several heartbreaks.
He believed we rarely grow when the sun is on our faces, and we experience nothing but happiness and good days. During grief, he said, we learn compassion for those grieving. During loss, we understand to take nothing for granted. Sickness teaches us to emphasize with the ill. Heartbreak opens us to others’ sadness. In short, suffering expands our souls and softens us to suffering of others.
As a result of his difficult circumstances, Daniel decided to devote his professional life to alleviating the world’s suffering. But how? He was without resources. A kindly Christian family reached out and provided him a small building on their lovely farm at the edge of the city. This summer while most of us sleep in comfortable beds, he is working at Lowe’s from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., saving money for college to pursue his dream -- earning a degree in building construction, hoping one day to build “tiny houses” for the homeless.
That dream would not be possible without Greenwood Promise, the program, funded by local industries, businesses and residents, which helps Greenwood County students attend Piedmont Technical College then continue at Lander University, as part of their education plan.
The Promise has helped 538 students work to achieve their dreams. The Promise will share more stories this summer to introduce you to other students pursuing dreams that will enrich our community. We hope you will want to help support this worthy program.