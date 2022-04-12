The Greenwood Promise announced the appointment of three new board members. This brings the number of board members to 17.
The board members who have been appointed are Matt Logan, president and chief executive officer of Self Regional Healthcare; Michael Walters, senior site director at Ascend Performance Materials; and Welborn Adams, attorney and owner of Tinsley and Adams LLC.
Logan grew up in Greenwood and graduated from Greenwood High in 1993, and then Clemson in 1996, with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences. He completed medical school at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and completed an Emergency Medicine residency at Palmetto Health/USC in Columbia. In 2018, he completed a master’s degree in Healthcare Management at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston. For the past 17 years, he has worked as an emergency physician at Self Regional. He has served the past three years as the chief medical officer and VP of Medical Affairs at Self Regional.
Walters is an accomplished senior management executive with a proven track record of success, people development, quality, and operational improvement. His breadth of experience spans many industries where he has left an indelible mark in his capacities of Process Engineering, Project Management, Quality Engineering, and Site Leadership. He has held plant leadership roles in industries such as Specialty Chemicals, Power Distribution, Food and Beverage, Textiles, Aerospace and Engineered Materials.
Adams is the attorney and owner of Tinsley and Adams LLC. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1988 and received his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1992. With 30 years’ experience as a lawyer, Adams has expertise in commercial and residential real estate transactions. He served as the mayor of Greenwood from 2009-2018 and is currently serving as commissioner, representing Greenwood County, on the GLEAMNS Community Action Board and is also a board member of the Upper Savannah Land Trust.
Initiated in 2015 and launched in 2017, this place-based, last-dollar scholarship program was designed to reach beyond the boundaries of economic need and academic ability. As such, the Greenwood Promise awards funds to offset the remaining balance of post-secondary tuition for every high school graduate whose primary residence is zoned for school districts 50, 51, and 52. Our mission is to provide a tuition-free path to ensure Greenwood County students obtain the post-secondary education needed to develop a highly skilled workforce, improve overall quality of life, and increase economic vitality.