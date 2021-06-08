Greenwood Pathway House collaborates with Main & Maxwell

Greenwood Pathway House acknowledged its first art therapy collaboration with Main & Maxwell to benefit the Pathway clients.
This effort, funded by a grant from Greenwood Women Care, was May 20, with five of Pathway’s women attending.
The class in free-hand pottery was taught by Laura Bachinski of Main & Maxwell. Bachinski offered instruction to the ladies in how to mold and decorate the clay to make it their own.
“We made trays, each person got to make three or four, and we will go pick them up in a week or so after the folks from Main and Maxwell fire and glaze the pieces," said one of the Pathway participants. “Everyone really enjoyed it, and I noticed that all the ladies left with big smiles on their faces. I think it gave them a genuine feeling of accomplishment and was a lot of fun in the process,” added Elena Morse, Pathway’s administrator, who attended the event on behalf of the staff.
The Homeless Art Therapy program, headed by Bruce Fifer of Pathway House, encourages the adoption and practice of healthy behaviors that support the mental and physical well-being of homeless people who have experienced complex trauma. It is designed to promote health and disease prevention by addressing the whole experience of trauma, which is frequently identified as a root cause of behaviors that result in homelessness.