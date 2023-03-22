Ask any hotelier or restaurateur in Greenwood about “Masters Week”, and they will quickly respond with excitement that their businesses truly benefit from the many visitors who frequent the area as they head towards Augusta for the world-renowned PGA golf tournament at beautiful Augusta National Golf Club.
Masters patrons will once again arrive in Greenwood during the first part of April in anticipation of attending the golf tournament but also enjoying the community’s small-town charm and hospitality.
Claire Griffith, General Manager, Inn on the Square, stated, “We are looking forward to some of the attractions we’ve helped develop in creating new, exciting, and engaging events for the community to enjoy during Masters week.”
Greenwood’s businesses have embraced the event by offering discounted specials with golf, shopping, and other services. Discover Greenwood is happy to promote those specials along with upcoming events on their website, www.discovergreenwood.com, and throughout the hotels. Patrons will see additional information in hotels and restaurants on the newly revamped visitors website and will have the chance to enter for golf merchandise packages during Masters Monday at the Market, a new event welcoming Masters patrons.
Festivities planned for Monday, April 3, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Uptown Market, will include live music, merchants and market vendors such as Red House Candles and Cotton, food, and beverages from local restaurants as well as golf-themed giveaways and activities. Lobster Dogs, Boun’s Hibachi, Smokey Gray’s BBQ, and Vampire Penguin will be onsite to provide dining options. Montague’s Restaurant will serve libations along with Masters’ favorites, egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches.
“Anytime there is an event like the Masters Tournament that welcomes visitors to our area to dine, shop, and stay, Greenwood’s citizens benefit from those visits in sales tax relief as well as additional hospitality tax revenue that afford much-needed improvements to our community,” said Kelly McWhorter, Executive Director, Discover Greenwood. “The Masters is always very good for our local economy. Hotels will be at capacity and our restaurants will be busy as well.
“In addition to the award-winning festivals Greenwood offers, we look for this week, again, to be one of the most prosperous weeks of the year for the hospitality industry. The economic impact of the week is projected to bring in at least $1 million to the area. We look forward to sharing a taste of what Greenwood has to offer to those who are in town for the Masters tournament.”
