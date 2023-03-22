Ask any hotelier or restaurateur in Greenwood about “Masters Week”, and they will quickly respond with excitement that their businesses truly benefit from the many visitors who frequent the area as they head towards Augusta for the world-renowned PGA golf tournament at beautiful Augusta National Golf Club.

Masters patrons will once again arrive in Greenwood during the first part of April in anticipation of attending the golf tournament but also enjoying the community’s small-town charm and hospitality.

Submitted by Kelly McWhorter