Richard Whiting, executive editor of the Index-Journal in Greenwood, has been elected president of the S.C. Press Association after a vote of the Press Association’s membership.

Other officers elected were: Nathaniel Abraham Jr., publisher of Carolina Panorama in Columbia as weekly newspaper vice president; Hal Welch, general manager of The Journal in Seneca as daily newspaper vice president; and Barbara Ball, publisher of The Voice of Blythewood and Fairfield County as treasurer.

Submitted by Jen Madden