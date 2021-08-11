Greenwood GOP steady and growing

The Greenwood County GOP met Aug. 9 at the Veterans Auditorium in the Greenwood Public Library with a large group of members, new members and numerous guests from around the state.
Chairman Jo Ann Burroughs started the meeting with a large list of major accomplishments that have been reached by the party since Dru McKissick became the SC State Chairman. The list included beating the Democrats on “Straight Ticket” voting by an amazing 17 points, and the party doubling in size while adding the 1,000th member to the Elephant Club.
Several elected officials were present and spoke to the group about the =things they’re doing to make South Carolina grow and prosper. SC State Sen. Billy Garrett talked about issues he has addressed and fought to get passed in the state Senate; Congressman John McCravy informed the group about different bills that have passed in the House and others that are pending. Cindy Risher, 1st Vice Chair of the State GOP, gave an informative and patriotic message dealing with respect for the American Flag and National Anthem. Risher also stressed the importance of bringing in more young people and minorities into the Republican Party. The next Greenwood GOP meeting will be Sept. 20 at the public library.
Submitted by Jo Ann Burroughs/Chair of Greenwood GOP