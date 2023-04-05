Greenwood Genetic Center Involved in First FDA-Approved Drug for Rett Syndrome

The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) participated in recent clinical trials for the first ever FDA-approved medication specifically for patients with Rett syndrome.
Acadia Pharmaceutical’s DAYBUE (trofinetide) was approved by the FDA in March for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients 2 years and older. It is the first and only drug approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that affects 6,000-9,000 patients in the U.S.
GGC enrolled seven patients with Rett syndrome in the recent Phase 3 clinical trial, which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in patients who took trofinetide compared to those on a placebo. GGC also participated in earlier phases of study on the drug.
“Rett syndrome causes significant and lifelong challenges, including developmental regression with the loss of communications skills and purposeful hand use, as well as behavioral and physical symptoms that impact breathing, sleep, growth and mobility,” said Dr. Steve Skinner, director of GGC and study investigator. “After decades of clinical research and drug development, we now have something to offer these patients and families that has the potential to improve many of the symptoms of Rett syndrome.”
GGC, a Rett Syndrome Center of Excellence, has been active in the study and care of patients with Rett syndrome for more than two decades, including the National Institutes of Health-sponsored natural history study and several clinical trial projects. The center also has a Rett syndrome clinic at Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville.
“The approval of DAYBUE represents a long-awaited development for the treatment of Rett syndrome,” said Fran Annese, clinical trials coordinator at GGC. “We are excited and hopeful for the benefits this will have for our families and are grateful for those who joined the clinical trial and helped bring this drug to market.”
DAYBUE is expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of April.