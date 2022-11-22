Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day

Enviva continued its partnership with the Greenwood Food Bank by sponsoring turkeys to accompany the Food Bank’s distribution of boxes of goods and produce that takes place a week before Thanksgiving Day.
The event took place at the Greenwood Food Bank. Enviva Greenwood staff volunteered to assist seniors with delivery of the turkey and other supplies to their cars.
“We appreciate Enviva’s support for this event,” said Andrea White, Executive Director of the Greenwood Food Bank. “Thanks to the Enviva staff who came out to spend some time with us to assist our seniors. We look forward to next year.”
This marks the fourth year that Enviva has teamed up with Greenwood Food Bank to help the community prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Over 90 seniors received turkeys, a box of goods, a box of produce, and a block of cheese. Turkeys not given out for the senior event will be shared with other members of the community.
“Andrea and her staff are top-notch,” said Enviva’s Chris Brown. “They make it easy for our volunteers to step in and contribute. I always appreciate the attention to detail and sincere care Andrea and her staff demonstrate in serving others when we have the opportunity to help out at the food bank.”
Not surprisingly, the quote attributed to Shirley Chisholm was written on the dry erase board within the Greenwood Food Bank office: “Service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth.”
The staff at the Greenwood Food Bank certainly are making a positive impact in the Community. Enviva was pleased to share in its efforts for a day.