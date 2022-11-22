Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day

From left are Luke Spach, Hunter Adams, Andrea White, Rhonda Bender, Pam Streicher and Chris Brown.

Enviva continued its partnership with the Greenwood Food Bank by sponsoring turkeys to accompany the Food Bank’s distribution of boxes of goods and produce that takes place a week before Thanksgiving Day.

The event took place at the Greenwood Food Bank. Enviva Greenwood staff volunteered to assist seniors with delivery of the turkey and other supplies to their cars.

Submitted by Jacob Westfall

Tags