July 1 began Operation Safe Driver Week; however, Greenwood County team members are focused on vehicle safety year-round.
In fact, Greenwood County recently received an award for its hard work and innovative programming. Then, weeks later, team members avoided a vehicle-related incident thanks to their implementation of roadway safety.
At the April 5 Greenwood County Council meeting, Robert Benfield, director of insurance services, South Carolina Association of Counties, presented the 2021 Outstanding Safety Achievement Award to members of council and Sheriff Dennis Kelly. This recognition came as a result of practices put into place for training, prevention and assessment as it relates to vehicle and road safety.
One of these initiatives is the Vehicle Collision Review Board (VCRB), which reviews all accidents that involve a county-owned vehicle. This board consists of five team members including an appointee from the Sheriff’s office. All collisions that involve county-owned vehicles come before the board for review and the board determines their cause, assigns accountability and identifies areas where accidents can be prevented.
In addition to serving on the VCRB, Greenwood County Sheriff’s office is also responsible for another safe driving initiative: Emergency Vehicle Operation (EVO) training at the Michelin Proving Grounds in Laurens. This training serves to reinforce safe driving techniques as well as honing the deputy’s skills. There are seven driving standards that the Sheriff’s office mandates each deputy be proficient at: threshold braking, precision backing, straight line backing, evasive driving techniques, lane changes, serpentine and throttle control. This course began in April 2021 and has grown to include not only the Greenwood County Sheriff’s office, but 16 other sheriff’s offices.
“We are always looking for ways to improve our processes and outcomes both for our officers and the community we serve,” Major Cody Bishop, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Participating in the Vehicle Collision Review Board and the creation of our Emergency Vehicle Operation Training are just two examples of the way we invest in our officers and help ensure our community is a safer place to live.”
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the road maintenance team also places high priority on safety training and procedures, whether operating or working around vehicles. This commitment to safety was put to the test a few weeks ago. Team members were working near the intersection of Old Brickyard Road and Hillcrest Farm Road.
Based on safety training they had received, they set up their work vehicles in a manner that had one truck stationed as a buffer between the crew and oncoming traffic. While they were working a distracted driver collided with the buffer truck – ultimately saving crew members lives. Thankfully the driver and all team members were unharmed.
“I am extremely proud of our team,” Matt Mills, Greenwood County road maintenance superintendent, said. “They followed their training, and it did exactly what it was supposed to do – kept them safe while doing their job. We are thankful that no one was hurt and that the training and workplace safety measures helped ensure that this was the case.”
“I am extremely proud of our team’s dedication to safety and training,” Anita Baylor, Greenwood County risk manager, said. “For the Sheriff’s Office and their dedication to constantly growing and adapting to the needs of our community and for our road maintenance crew and their commitment to safety. As the risk manager, I am unable to keep our county safe by myself – it takes teamwork.”