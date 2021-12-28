Greenwood County First Steps receives Literacy grants

Greenwood County First Steps (GCFS) continued its Christmas book giving initiative after two years of absence because of COVID-19.
Although the primary focus was to distribute books in the Ninety Six portion of the county, they still connected with other parts of Greenwood County for children up to to 6 years old. As a result, more than 5,160 books and Highlights magazines were distributed in the community (169 bags to Ninety Six Primary School; 130 bags to GLEAMNS – Greenwood Learning Center and 40 bags of books and magazines to North Hodges Learning Center; 39 bags to Blossom Daycare; 36 bags to Cedarview Child Development; and 16 bags to Ninety Six Junction.
In addition, GCFS distributed more than 52 bags of books and Highlights magazines to families and children throughout the community and in First Steps parenting programs.
More than 50 bags of books and magazines were provided in Abbeville, McCormick and Laurens counties, to clients participating in their group-based and individualized parenting programs. Each batch of books and magazines presented to the families and children total 12 books/products per bag. GCFS received a Save the Children Foundation grant to support this giveaway.
Also, Greenwood County First Steps has received an Early Childhood Literacy Grant from Save the Children to conduct community engagement programs and promote Early Childhood Literacy in Greenwood County starting the first of the new year. As a result, GCFS will announce three events to promote EC Literacy in Greenwood County. More details to follow after the first of the year.