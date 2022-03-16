Greenwood County Education Association announces scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 school year.

Students in Greenwood School Districts 50, 51 and 52 were allowed to participate. They were scored on academics and a written essay.

Congratulations to Ware Shoals High School senior Melanie Batac and Ninety Six High School senior Brooke Dotson on being this year's recipients. The winners will receive a $250 scholarship.

Submitted by Jacqueline Rapp

