Greenwood County Education Association announces scholarship recipients Mar 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 BROOKE DOTSON +1 MELODY BATAC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood County Education Association announces scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 school year.Students in Greenwood School Districts 50, 51 and 52 were allowed to participate. They were scored on academics and a written essay.Congratulations to Ware Shoals High School senior Melanie Batac and Ninety Six High School senior Brooke Dotson on being this year's recipients. The winners will receive a $250 scholarship. Submitted by Jacqueline Rapp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scholarship Recipient Scholarship School Education Recipient Congratulation Brooke Dotson Melanie Batac Ninety Six High School