On Sept. 11, the Greenwood County Democratic Party hosted Floyd’s Fish Fry and Cookout at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region.
This inaugural event carried forward the tradition of Sen. Floyd Nicholson’s famous Fish Fry, serving over 350 meals to Democrats and supporters on a picture-perfect afternoon.
The event attracted a number of high-profile speakers, headlined by gubernatorial candidate Sen. Mia McLeod who spoke on the importance of representation in rural communities.
Other speakers included Craig Khanwell speaking on behalf of US Senate candidate Krystle Matthews, Sen Floyd Nicholson, Rep. Anne Parks, SCDP Chair Trav Robertson, County Councilwoman Edith Childs, City Councilwoman Patricia Partlow, SCDP 3rd Vice Chair Jalen Elrod, GWCDP Chair Bill Kimler, GWCDP 1st Vice Chair James Thompson, and County Council District 5 candidates Tom Melson and Ron Davenport.
In addition to food and speakers, DHEC was on site providing free COVID vaccinations to some of the attendees, live music was performed by Greg Lee & the Takeover Band, and additional music spun by DJ Nafi da God. Former GWD50 School Board trustee Claude Wright was honored by trustee Sabrina Conner with a framed photo collage given to the Wright family. Numerous tributes were also given in memory of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Recognizing Nicholson’s lifelong dedication to promoting education, the Greenwood County Democratic Party announced they would match the Floyd & Mamie Nicholson Scholarship at Lander University, awarded to students who are the first in their families to go to college. Video of all of the speakers are available on the Greenwood Democrats’ YouTube page as well as on its website, gwdcountydems.org.
The GWCDP sincerely thanks the dozens of volunteers and hundreds of attendees who made the Floyd’s Fish Fry & Cookout one for the ages.