Greenwood County Community Foundation (GCCF) announces the opening of their 2021 Open Granting cycle. Applications can be submitted Oct. 1-31. Awards will be determined in mid-December.
Grant proposals of up to $5,000 will be considered. Proposed programs or projects must serve residents of Greenwood County. Nonprofit organizations that have not received GCCF funding in 2021 are eligible to apply.
A Grants Review Committee of community members will review and evaluate applications and make funding recommendations to the GCCF Board of Directors.
Please note: a new GCCF grant process requires registration by each applicant organization to access the application. More information and a link to the grant application platform are found at greenwoodcf.org/grants.