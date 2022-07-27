Greenwood County is better prepared for disasters with the recent approval of its local hazard mitigation plan – a long-term strategy to reduce the community’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

This plan identifies hazards and potential hazards and creates a framework to help officials make decisions that may ultimately protect lives and property. The plan also outlines a strategy for implementing mitigation projects in Greenwood County. The county is taking proactive steps to lessen the impact of disasters and the expenses associated with them.

Submitted by Jamie Dowtin

Tags