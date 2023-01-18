Jessica Baker and Brook Johnson, Community Association Managers with Town & Country Property Management, Greenwood, have been awarded the title of Certified Managers of Community Associations (CMCA) by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). Baker and Johnson join more than 20,000 CMCAs worldwide who have demonstrated the skills essential for managing homeowner and condominium associations and housing cooperatives.
The CMCA examination is a rigorous test that measures the knowledge of best practices in community management, as well as the specific skills required for managing homeowner and condominium associations and housing cooperatives. Not only is the CMCA exam extremely demanding (with only a 50% passing rate), continued education is required to maintain certification.
Both Baker and Johnson are Managers of Community Associations within the rapidly expanding Town & Country Community Association Management Division which manages almost 100 Homeowner Associations throughout South Carolina and North Carolina. Headquartered in Greenwood, it has division offices in Anderson and Simpsonville.
The growth of the Town & Country Community Association Division throughout the Carolinas has been credited to the high level of customer service, professionalism and effectiveness of their business standards and attention.
According to Wilson Bruce, VP of Town & Country, the hands-on approach of their upper management as well as the company’s willingness to customize their services to the needs of their clients has been a major reason for their growth.
As a Manager of Community Associations, Baker explains “I assist Boards of HOA’s in ensuring that the day-to-day operations of the community association are running smoothly and serve as the central point of communication for the association’s membership.”
Johnson, a member of the Town & Country team since 2020 said “Working for a family-owned business, makes a true difference in the working atmosphere. I feel like I am a part of the family and my hard work is acknowledged by the company and my peers. I also love working with customers first and foremost. I believe this is what sets Town & Country apart from any other major HOA management company in this state, maybe the US.”
As accredited CMCAs, Brooks and Johnson have been recognized to have met stringent national standards set by the CAMICB for community association managers in the professional practice of community association management.