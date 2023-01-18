Jessica Baker and Brook Johnson, Community Association Managers with Town & Country Property Management, Greenwood, have been awarded the title of Certified Managers of Community Associations (CMCA) by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). Baker and Johnson join more than 20,000 CMCAs worldwide who have demonstrated the skills essential for managing homeowner and condominium associations and housing cooperatives.

The CMCA examination is a rigorous test that measures the knowledge of best practices in community management, as well as the specific skills required for managing homeowner and condominium associations and housing cooperatives. Not only is the CMCA exam extremely demanding (with only a 50% passing rate), continued education is required to maintain certification.

Submitted by Kathleen Crosby

Tags