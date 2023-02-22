Dr. Bryan Green traveled to Washington, D.C., recently as the President of the Digestive Disease National Coalition (DDNC) for its Fall Legislative Policy Forum.

Green moderated the meeting, then met with legislators on Capitol Hill to advocate for passage of the Safe Step Act as well as the HELP Copays Act. The Safe Step Act would help reduce step therapy by which insurance companies require patients to try and fail a less effective medication before covering the more effective medication, thus exposing patients to undue suffering.

Submitted by April Crisp

