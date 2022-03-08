Grants from Duke Energy to fund education and diversity initiatives

At an event in St. Matthews, Duke Energy announced $500,000 in support of the state’s top industry: agribusiness. Present at the announcement were Ronnie Summers, CEO, Palmetto Agribusiness Council; Brett Wadford, Director of Development, Center for Heirs Property Preservation; Tim Keowan, Executive Director, S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture; Mike Callahan, President, Duke Energy South Carolina; and Gregory Thompson, Principal, S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture.
Duke Energy continues its long history as a critical participant in South Carolina’s economy by announcing $500,000 in support of the state’s top industry: agribusiness. The grants from the Duke Energy Foundation will help fund education and diversity initiatives across the state.
Grant recipients
S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture – ($150,000) – Grant will go toward building curriculum and teaching of sustainable farming practices and equipment needs, plus establishing a scholarship program for students continuing their education in agriculture programs at S.C. State University, Clemson University or the state’s technical colleges. In partnership with the Advocates for Agriculture, a portion of the funding will go toward the establishment of the Martin Eubanks Memorial Gardens at the Governor’s School.
Center for Heirs' Property Preservation – ($150,000) – The center works to help minority farmers and landowners with the legal aspects of legacy land and timber farming opportunities. These funds will help with the expansion of their services into the Pee Dee region (Florence, Darlington, Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties).
Future Farmers of America (FFA) – ($200,000) – Funding will provide microgrants to local high school chapters of FFA and will also target all school districts who have agriculture teachers and programs with enrichment grants (130 agriculture teachers through 96 FFA chapters across the state).
According to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, agribusiness is the state’s No. 1 industry, accounting for nearly 250,000 jobs and $46.2 billion in annual economic impact. Farming has historically been a very important player in local economies and continues to have a large impact today in communities across the state.
Much like agribusiness, Duke Energy has played an important role in South Carolina’s economic success for more than a century and continues that impact today. Duke Energy maintains a sizable economic presence in South Carolina as a major employer investing heavily in the region. The company’s current economic impact on the state totals about $7.6 billion annually.