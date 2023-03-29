Institutions that support excellence in workforce development love company.

Accordingly, the U.S. Department of Labor has selected Piedmont Technical College (PTC), Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OCtech), and Aiken Technical College (Aiken Tech) to form a consortium to develop a virtual Workforce Innovation Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Nursing — two sectors the agency identified as priority workforce needs.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

