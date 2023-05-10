Grand opening and dedication of the Faulkenberry Family Care Homes

From left are Philip Turner, director of Church Engagement, Jay Boyd, Senior VP for Strategy and Engagement, Danny Nicholson, president, Jerry Anne and Larry Faulkenberry, Eric Taylor, vice president for Advancement and Chris Beckham, director of Development.
On May 4, Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries (CMCM) had the grand opening and dedication service of the newly renovated Faulkenberry Family Care Homes.
The home has four apartments and will house four new families in the Family Care program. Larry and Jerry Anne Faulkenberry of Eastover funded the renovation through a significant donation.
The Faulkenberry Family Care Home, formally Eason Cottage, was built in 1915. It is the second oldest building on the CMCM campus. Jesse C. Eason, also from Eastover and the first settler there, bequeathed $75,000 to Connie Maxwell orphanage in Greenwood upon his death in 1914. That would have been over $2.2 million in today’s economy.
He left specific instructions to build a new cottage for orphans. In October 1915, the Eason Cottage opened and was immediately filled by children in need.
Today, CMCM built off that history with the Faulkenberry family gift and saw the dreams of children and families throughout South Carolina come true. Eason laid the foundation 108 years ago, and now, with the Faulkenberry family’s donation, CMCM can continue to serve for another century.
Danny Nicholson, CMCM president, shared, “Our dreams connect us. Our Decade of Dreams strategic plan emerge from the history of our 130-year-old ministry. Mr. Eason dreamed of providing a home for orphans, and because of his dream, a new one emerged. The Faulkenberry family are now leaving their mark on our ministry and helping change the lives of children and families that will live here.”
“It is not hard for someone to make a mark in the world today, but the true test of a person is the mark they leave behind when they are gone,” says Faulkenberry, “and I’m just getting started.”
The Family Care Ministry is a two-year program that equips single parents with the support they need to focus on resolving their crises and temporary family instability. No two stories are the same; each family care plan is personalized to the individual and what they need to achieve independence.
Strengthening the capacity to grow the Family Care Program is an important strategic initiative in the A Decade of Dreams plan. This Faulkenberry leadership gift as a part of A Campaign: For the Dreams of Children helps CMCM move closer to toward this important goal.