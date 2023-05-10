Grand opening and dedication of the Faulkenberry Family Care Homes

From left are Philip Turner, director of Church Engagement, Jay Boyd, Senior VP for Strategy and Engagement, Danny Nicholson, president, Jerry Anne and Larry Faulkenberry, Eric Taylor, vice president for Advancement and Chris Beckham, director of Development.

On May 4, Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries (CMCM) had the grand opening and dedication service of the newly renovated Faulkenberry Family Care Homes.

The home has four apartments and will house four new families in the Family Care program. Larry and Jerry Anne Faulkenberry of Eastover funded the renovation through a significant donation.

Submitted by Sheila Price