Erskine will honor its college and seminary graduates at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, with Gov. Henry Dargan McMaster serving as the commencement speaker. The ceremony will be conducted under the towers of the Erskine Building.

McMaster became South Carolina’s 17th governor in 2017, following Gov. Nikki Haley’s appointment as ambassador to the United Nations. He was elected to a full term in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Born in Columbia, S.C., he received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of South Carolina in 1969. He attended the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he served on the editorial board of the South Carolina Law Review and graduated in 1973. He practiced law for more than 40 years, both as a federal and state prosecutor and in private practice in state and federal courts.

Submitted by Joyce Guyette

