The Greenwood Democratic Party’s Community Outreach Committee donated supplies to Kathryn’s Closet. Kathryn’s Closet collects items such as blankets, gloves, hats, toilet paper and hygiene products through donations from the community for students and families in need.
Greenwood High School senior Ella Bassett has been named a National Honor Society Scholarship semifinalist. She has also been named a candidate for the US Presidential Scholars Program.
Wanda Rinker
The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Branch at Emerald High School. The Branch is a student-run branch of the Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union on the EHS campus.
Wanda Rinker
Students at Pinecrest Elementary School taking the Access Test attended an Access Kickoff. They were given treats, motivational bracelets and encouragement from Mr. Grice and Mr. Baker.
Wanda Rinker
Greenwood High School recently held a mid-year graduation ceremony for two students at Genesis Education Center. Congratulations to the graduates, Armani Hackett and Miyonna Lomax.
Wanda Rinker
The Greenwood Democratic Party’s Community Outreach Committee donated supplies to Kathryn’s Closet. Kathryn’s Closet collects items such as blankets, gloves, hats, toilet paper and hygiene products through donations from the community for students and families in need.
Wanda Rinker
Rice Elementary School celebrated its second annual Fall in Love with Reading Day by having volunteer readers.