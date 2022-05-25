GHS PEARLS celebrate with Connie Maxwell

The Greenwood High School PEARLS club had one last service activity for the school year on May 21 when it organized an end-of-school-year party for some of the children at Connie Maxwell.
The summer-themed party included playing games, painting flower pots and a build your own ice cream sundae buffet.
“Planning the party was a lot of work,” said junior Mabel Chen. “We held a meeting to brainstorm ideas for games, assign roles, and create a timetable of activities. Some of the girls also gave a presentation to ask Food Lion to help by donating ice cream and other supplies."
Even with thorough planning, the PEARLS admitted there were a few hiccups on the day. Sophomore Cory’yana Johnson said, “We were going to play musical chairs with the kids, but when we arrived and didn't find any chairs, we adapted and played musical dots instead. We all had to run in a circle and stand on a dot when the music stopped. It got very competitive, but the kids had a fun time.”
Junior Bernice Zenil added, “The flower pots were only a couple of inches tall, but while we were decorating them, one little girl got paint all the way up to her elbows. It was cute, and luckily the paint was washable!”
“It was great to meet the little kids. They were so happy and that made me happy,” said junior Crystal Hernandez. “Everyone signed their names on the flower pots after they were painted, so we all had a memento to remember the day.”
But the real highlight for most of the children was the ice cream sundae buffet. “I was looking forward to helping the kids cool down on a hot day,” said junior Andrea Jiminez. “We had to be careful if the kids tried to eat too much ice cream, but everything went well and the kids had a great time making their sundaes.”
Sophomore Erica Cunningham added, “We went to Food Lion and talked to the manager about our recent volunteering activities. He wanted to help support our last event of the year and offered to donate ice cream, bowls, and spoons for the sundae buffet. We want to thank Food Lion for their support and for donating the items we needed to make the party a success.”
“The PEARLS pitched in too,” added junior Tamia Briggs. “We each brought a topping for the ice cream sundaes and had a whole table of toppings for the kids to choose from.”
Many of the older PEARLS were able to help with activities before the pandemic and were eager to return to face-to-face service activities.
“My first event I did with PEARLS was the Connie Maxwell Christmas party in 2019,” said senior Zoe Scott. “Ever since then I have been looking forward to returning and I was so excited when I found out we could hold one last event before the end of school.”
Senior Kadaysia Kinard explained that she “... liked being in the PEARLS because I got to help out at a lot of different events. It was fun helping the kids, and I had a chance to practice presentation and interview skills by speaking to local business managers about our work.”
In true leadership style, Zoe, Kadaysia, and the other graduating PEARLS had a chance to pass on their enthusiasm to a new generation of girls.
New PEARL and freshman Trinity Stevenson said, “This was my first PEARLS adventure, and the first time I saw the kids they were full of energy. As soon as I saw that, I got really nervous, but then we learned everyone's names and as I got to know the kids, I started to really enjoy their company.”
Freshman, Kemiya Milton is also looking forward to visiting Connie Maxwell again in the future. “I had so much fun with keeping the time and taking the pictures. I really got to know some of the kids, and they were so sweet,” she said. “I can't wait to do more events next year.”
PEARLS stands for Preparing Eagles As Responsible Ladies of Society, and the group aims to build leadership skills through service activities and volunteering in the community. The club’s model is to use service activities to help members develop project management and other organizational skills. They work to build partnerships with local businesses and are supported by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Council.