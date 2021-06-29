GGUM receives One SC Covid-19 Response Grant

The Greater Greenwood United Ministry Free Medical Clinic received funding from the Central Carolina Community Foundation through a One SC Covid-19 Response Grant.
Funds are being used by the clinic’s on-site Pharmacy.
“The on-site pharmacy increases patient compliance and healthy patient outcomes as it relates to medications”, said Donna Trapp, Medical Clinic Coordinator. “Patients are seen by their provider and before they leave the clinic, they have the critical medications and medical supplies that they need to better manage their disease and improve their quality of life.”
The GGUM Free Medical Clinic, certified through the SC Free Clinic Association (SCFCA), offers primary medical, internal medicine, and gynecological healthcare, on-site pharmacy, basic health screenings, lab and x-ray, dental services, eye screenings/eyeglasses, diabetic education, case management and a women’s health clinic.
All services are available at no cost to anyone in Greenwood, McCormick, and Saluda counties who cannot afford health insurance, yet do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. The clinic remained open in FY2020 and has seen a 25% increase in new patients. The value of services provided by the clinic in FY2020 was $1,083,452.
Call 864-942-0500 to learn more about the programs services available through the GGUM Crisis Ministry and Free Medical Clinic.