GGUM receives funds from Self Regional Healthcare

Back row, from left, are Dr. Georgia Lesser, SRH; Dr. Matt Logan, SRH, President and CEO; the Rev. Michael Butler, SRH Board of Trustees; Joseph R. Milender - Chair, SRH Board of Trustees; Jerry Stevens, SRH Board of Trustees; Larry Tompkins, GGUM Pharmacist. Front row: Donna Trapp, GGUM Medical Clinic Coordinator; Cyndi New, SRH Director of Community Health and Health Equity; Dr. Priya Kumar, SRH Chief Medical Office and VP of Medical Affairs; Rosemary Bell, GGUM Executive Director; Edith Pineda, Patient Navigator; and Tommy Goode, GGUM Board Chair.
Greater Greenwood United Ministry (GGUM) was awarded funds from the Self Regional Healthcare (SRH) Community Health Committee.
SRH is a critical financial provider of the GGUM Free Medical Clinic, and funds are used to continue and expand its medical programs and services to anyone who cannot afford health insurance yet does not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. The clinic provides a medical home to more than 500 people.
Services include primary medical, internal medicine, gynecology, in-house pharmacy, laboratory services, diabetic education, Women’s Health Clinic, eye screenings/eyeglasses, dental extractions and foot clinic.
Since August 2022, the clinic also offers a monthly mobile health clinic in Saluda County to improve access to medical care.
“The GGUM Free Medical Clinic provides a wide array of services under one roof for the convenience of the patients we serve”, said Rosemary Bell, GGUM Executive Director.
The clinic is certified by the South Carolina Free Medical Clinics and has received the 2023 Gold Standard of Qualify rating from the National Free Clinic Association.