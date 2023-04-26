GGUM receives funds from Self Regional Healthcare

Back row, from left, are Dr. Georgia Lesser, SRH; Dr. Matt Logan, SRH, President and CEO; the Rev. Michael Butler, SRH Board of Trustees; Joseph R. Milender - Chair, SRH Board of Trustees; Jerry Stevens, SRH Board of Trustees; Larry Tompkins, GGUM Pharmacist. Front row: Donna Trapp, GGUM Medical Clinic Coordinator; Cyndi New, SRH Director of Community Health and Health Equity; Dr. Priya Kumar, SRH Chief Medical Office and VP of Medical Affairs; Rosemary Bell, GGUM Executive Director; Edith Pineda, Patient Navigator; and Tommy Goode, GGUM Board Chair.  

Greater Greenwood United Ministry (GGUM) was awarded funds from the Self Regional Healthcare (SRH) Community Health Committee.

SRH is a critical financial provider of the GGUM Free Medical Clinic, and funds are used to continue and expand its medical programs and services to anyone who cannot afford health insurance yet does not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. The clinic provides a medical home to more than 500 people.

Submitted by Terry Lewis

