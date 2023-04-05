Greenwood Genetic Center Involved in First FDA-Approved Drug for Rett Syndrome

Greenwood Genetic Center Dr. Steve Skinner interacts with a patient enrolled in a clinical trial.

The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) participated in recent clinical trials for the first ever FDA-approved medication specifically for patients with Rett syndrome.

Acadia Pharmaceutical’s DAYBUE (trofinetide) was approved by the FDA in March for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients 2 years and older. It is the first and only drug approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that affects 6,000-9,000 patients in the U.S.

Submitted by Lori Bassett