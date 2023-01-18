The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) Foundation announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees.
GGC Foundation trustees serve as mission ambassadors by cultivating, securing, and stewarding philanthropic funds that advance the Center’s mission for the benefit of the patients and families served by GGC. They also manage all fiduciary responsibilities and activities of the Foundation.
Helen Campbell of Florence owns Organization Solutions. She is an avid volunteer for her church and other organizations throughout the Florence community, including Junior League of Florence and Miracle League. Helen is the mother of a son who has benefited from a genetic diagnosis through the Greenwood Genetic Center.
Ted Pitts of Lexington is the President and CEO of Wilson Kibler Commercial Real Estate. He has also served in the US military, the SC House of Representatives, as Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff for former Governor Nikki Haley, and as President and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
Arthur Radcliffe of Greenwood is a Business Development Manager for ADM. A Navy veteran, he has served on various boards, including the Lander University Alumni Board, Natural Products Association Foundation, and Main Street United Methodist Church Foundation.
Kay Self of Greenwood has been involved in the community by volunteering with dozens of organizations, including United Way, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation, Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home, Burton Center, and the Greenwood Humane Society. She is also a board member for SCBIO and Executive Director of Vision Greenwood.
The GGC Foundation Board of Trustees have also elected new officers for 2023: Ray Wilson, PhD, Chair; Megha Lal, Chair-elect; Tara Smith, Secretary; and Wells Dunlap, Treasurer.
“We are excited to begin a new year of work to support the Greenwood Genetic Center, and we welcome these four new members,” Wilson said. “Each of these new trustees brings enthusiasm and unique expertise to the Center’s mission which will allow us to support the GGC and all of the patients, families, and students they serve.”