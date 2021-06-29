Georgia Spann discovers passion for environmental science

Lander University rising junior Georgia Spann of Piedmont stays busy, even for a college student. Splitting her time between Greenwood and Greenville, she still finds a way to impact the Lander community.
Although she lives in Bearcat Village on campus, Spann goes home to the Upstate on the weekends where she works three jobs involving restaurants and catering.
When she's on campus, Spann can often be found tutoring fellow students through the Academic Success Center. Her most frequent tutor sessions revolve around Math 121, which works out well for her since “math is definitely what I prefer,” even though she’s qualified to tutor other courses like economics.
Recently, she’s rekindled her interest in playing music and hopes to join Lander’s orchestra.
“I did that through middle and high school and I loved it. I play the violin, but definitely not as much as I should anymore,” said Spann, adding that she first picked up the instrument in fifth grade.
As busy as she is outside the classroom, she still manages to find time for fun. Spann is an avid Bearcats sports fan, highlighting basketball as a favorite.
While a lot of her time is spent working, tutoring or playing violin when she can, most of it is spent studying and going to classes. Spann began her freshman year majoring in business administration with an emphasis in health care management, but before long, she realized that it was not her passion.
A year later, she switched to environmental science. “With the way that the world is right now, I feel like it’s something I’m passionate enough about to do my whole career,” she said. “I’ve always loved the outdoors and things like that,” she said, and cited some of her early exposure to the program as swaying her to make the switch.
Spann begins her junior campaign in the fall. After a long, COVID-scarred sophomore year, she is “looking forward” to returning to normal.