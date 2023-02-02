Greenwood County Community Foundation (GCCF) is pleased to announce the Innovation Grant cycle for 2023.
The Innovation Grant supports creative ideas that foster strategic change within Greenwood County. It funds sound approaches to addressing root causes of systemic problems or deficiencies, or to enhancing healthy, thriving community life. Collaboration and partnerships among organizations are expected and essential to assure lasting impact and success.
Nonprofit organizations serving residents of Greenwood County may apply for GCCF grants. Innovation Grants are unique among those awarded by GCCF. Proposals will be considered for an award of up to $50,000 total, to be disbursed within a single year or as a multi-year commitment. Grants may be made for existing or new programs or projects.
Prospective applicants must register in advance for one mandatory information session on either Tuesday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to noon, or Thursday, March 16, 4-5 p.m. Register in advance by emailing Mary Woodiwiss at mwoodiwiss@greenwoodcf.org
All guidelines and application materials are found at: greenwoodcf.org/grants. Applications will be accepted April 1-30, and grant determinations will be made by July 31, 2023.
The GCCF Innovation Grant was established by the founding Board of Directors in 2013. This grant cycle is offered biennially, as of 2019.
Previous recipients are Greenwood Pathway House for the creation of their “Furnishing a Future” program (2013), Project Hope Foundation for the development of their Greenwood site offering ABA therapy to children with autism (2016), the Greenwood Lions Club Foundation to establish a Mobile Diabetes Clinic in collaboration with Self Regional Healthcare (2019), and Community Initiatives (Clinica Gratis) to expand dental services through the free clinic (2021).
To discuss the Innovation Grant process or specific proposals contact: Mary Woodiwiss, GCCF Director of Grants and Projects, at 864-223-1524 x 2 or mwoodiwiss@greenwoodcf.org.