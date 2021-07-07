GCCF awards Innovation Grant to develop Community Initiatives’ Free Dental Clinic

GCCF awarded a $50,000 Innovation Grant to Community Initiatives (CI) to establish a Free Dental Clinic. From left, seated, are Leslie Fisk, Brittney Wells, CI Board Members; Amaryllis Turman, Gay McHugh, GCCF Board Members. Standing from left are Doug Kauffman, Chris Thomas, CI Board Members; Evelyn Harmon, Ben Dunlap, Whole Life Dental (CI Free Dental Clinic care providers); Teresa Goodman, CI Executive Director; John Patrick, GCCF Board Chair; Mary Woodiwiss, GCCF Director of Grants and Projects; Jeff Smith, GCCF President; Carol Harley, Herman Fletcher, Trentsie Williams, Sam Leaman, GCCF board members.