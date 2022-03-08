From left are Melissa Taylor, Dani Walden, Jean Martin, Carol Gray, Renee Yarborough, Reene Gambrell, Natalie Paramore, Mary Schoch, Robin Wright, Jennifer Hook, Mary Harper, Ruth Laforge, Susan Frost and Suzie Keading.
The Greenwood Area Tennis Association (GATA) came together for a tennis fundraiser for Beyond Abuse.
The event was hosted by the Greenwood Country Club and the Gatewood Racquet Club. Tennis players of all levels, men and women, came out and played Feb. 12 to help raise money and awareness for the Beyond Abuse nonprofit organization.
With more than 30 players involved, the event was able to raise more than $2,000 for Beyond Abuse.
Round-robin format was played and there were raffles for Dunlop and Volkl racquet packages, combined with other prizes and donations from Greenwood businesses.
An awards ceremony was held following the event where players learned more about Beyond Abuse and were entertained with live music from Ashby Stokes.
Deborah Parks, executive director of Beyond Abuse, was on hand to address the players and spectators of the Saturday afternoon fundraiser.
Special thanks to organizers Dr .Paige Ouzts and Kat Finkbiener, along with event committee Cathy Mays, Mary Schoch and Lisa Sanders. Tennis professionals Paul Hamilton and Gary Agardy were on hand to facilitate play. The clubs hope to make this type of event an annual tournament held at the beginning of the USTA GATA Tennis League spring season.