Jessica Garcia was recently selected as the new Development Officer for the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation.  Garcia will be providing close support to Foundation volunteers that serve the Annual Support, Business & Industry, Planned Gifts, and Special Gifts Committees, as well as helping with recognition and fundraising initiatives for the Foundation.

“This position has been vacant for more than 2 years, and now that we’re pretty much back to normal operations, having Jessica on our team will help increase our efforts in support of our Equation For Progress campaign,” said Ken Coffey, Executive Director of the Foundation.

Submitted by Kendall Gunter

