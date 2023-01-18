Jessica Garcia was recently selected as the new Development Officer for the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation. Garcia will be providing close support to Foundation volunteers that serve the Annual Support, Business & Industry, Planned Gifts, and Special Gifts Committees, as well as helping with recognition and fundraising initiatives for the Foundation.
“This position has been vacant for more than 2 years, and now that we’re pretty much back to normal operations, having Jessica on our team will help increase our efforts in support of our Equation For Progress campaign,” said Ken Coffey, Executive Director of the Foundation.
Jessica has been a volunteer member of the Foundation’s Annual Support Committee for the past year or so. She is a native of Greenwood, and after graduating from Greenwood High School, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Lander University. Ms. Garcia went on to obtain her Master of Science degree in Health Psychology from Grand Canyon University.
Prior to joining the Foundation, Garcia worked for Meg’s House, Greenwood Treatment Specialists, and Aging With Flair, LLC. She is an active member in our community, currently serving as the Chair for Connect Young Professionals, a networking and educational group for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Garcia is a past member of the Chamber Board of Directors and currently serves on the Board of Regents for the Chamber’s Leadership Greenwood program. Just this month, she was elected to serve on the Board of Trustees for the Greenwood Rotary Club, serves as the Club’s Service Project Chair and is a co-chair for the 2023 Festival of Flowers. She is also a member of the Greenwood-Abbeville coalition against drug abuse. Jessica is a member of New Spring Church, where she met and married her husband, Jose Garcia. They have two beautiful daughters, Lexa and Madi. In her free time, Jessica enjoys spending time with family, chasing sunshine, painting, singing and cooking.
“I was born at Self Regional, and my children were born at Self Regional. I am so grateful that we have Self Regional right here for our families, co-workers and friends. I am thrilled to bring my love for this community to this role, and I look forward to working to help fulfill Self Regional’s mission to be the best place to get care, the best place to give care, and help Self Regional be financially sound,” said Jessica Garcia.