Galvan graduates from Marine recruit training
Wanda Rinker
Jan 25, 2023

Anthony Galvan, son of Leticia Flores, graduated from Marine recruit training on Jan. 20, 2023, at MCRD Parris Island. Anthony is with India Co. 3rd Battalion PLT. 3001.