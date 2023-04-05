Gallery owner offers tips to aspiring artists at PTC

Visiting Artist Laura Bachinski delivers remarks to aspiring artists at PTC.

Judith Martin, the etiquette maven otherwise known as “Miss Manners,” would wholeheartedly approve some time-honored advice offered to commercial art students and others during a recent talk at Piedmont Technical College (PTC). Laura Bachinski, owner of Main & Maxwell gallery in Greenwood, was the February guest speaker in the college’s Visiting Artist Series, and she didn’t mince words.

“Make an appointment,” Bachinski said. In short, don’t ambush the gallery during business hours. Don’t have your grandmother show up unannounced with phone photos of her nephew’s amazing artwork and inquiring about representation. “Don’t put the gallery owner on the spot.”

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

