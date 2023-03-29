Lander University’s Zeta Tau Alpha partnered with Emerald High School Alumni and Lander students to host its first Home Run Derby for Breast Cancer Education and Awareness.
Zeta Tau Alpha’s national philanthropy is breast cancer education and Awareness, and after a chapter member’s mom was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in December, members knew they wanted to make a difference in the life of someone close to them.
Tonya Fabian, mother of five and wife of Chad Fabian, got the life-changing news five days before Christmas. A time full of joy and celebration looked a bit different for the Fabian family. Tonya’s independence was stripped from her quickly and she had to rely on those around her to complete basic daily tasks.
She is now on a strict diet and an intense treatment plan to try to heal her. The Fabian family has seen progress and healing through Tonya's journey, and everyone prays she continues her healing process. ZTA has been selling #TeamTonya bracelets, and hosting events on campus to raise money for Tonya. It all closed out with the home run derby.
Tonya was able to attend the Home Run Derby and even threw the first pitch. It took place on March 18 at Emerald High School. A big thank you to Mack Hite and Emerald High for hosting the event and allowing ZTA to use their facilities. Thirteen players participated and their combined 48 home runs led to over $4,500 being raise for the Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation and Team Tonya efforts.
Members were able to recognize Tonya Fabian, as well as Pamella Johnston, a 24-year breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in 1999 with stage three breast cancer.
The Home Run Derby was a close match with a three-way tie for second place between Lander Bearcats' Jacob Rushton, Braylon Barbour, and Emerald alumni Bradley Dixon. Although it was a close finish for second place, Travis Jones, a Lander baseball player sponsored by Home Team Axe Throwing, came out on top. This was a great event and everyone looks forward to next year!
This event was made possible because of the sponsors. McLeod Management Enterprise Consulting and Courtney Hite Realty were pledge sponsors. They committed to donate $10 for every home run.
Organizers would also like to thank gold sponsors: Chick-fil-A, Sugar Boutique, Merle Norman Cosmetics, NorthWest Exteriors, and My Baby’s Debut.
They are grateful for silver sponsors: Family Dental Health and McCartha Orthodontics as well as bronze sponsors: Thayers Furniture and Fine Gifts and State Farm agent Bobby Patterson.