Lander University’s Zeta Tau Alpha partnered with Emerald High School Alumni and Lander students to host its first Home Run Derby for Breast Cancer Education and Awareness.

Zeta Tau Alpha’s national philanthropy is breast cancer education and Awareness, and after a chapter member’s mom was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in December, members knew they wanted to make a difference in the life of someone close to them.

Submitted by Emily Anne Beiers

