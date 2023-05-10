The Greenwood County Community Foundation bestowed its Lifetime of Philanthropy and Spirit of Philanthropy awards to two community leaders at its “Celebrating A Giving Community” Awards Gala held on May 4 at the Inn on the Square.
In addition, Duke Energy and the GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site presented their own awards to recipients during proceedings designed to honor those who give back to their community.
Longtime physician and philanthropist Dr. Jack Parham was honored with the Foundation’s highest award, the “Lifetime of Philanthropy” for his work establishing and supporting several major Greenwood nonprofit organizations including the United Center for Community Care, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, and Greenwood Pathway House, a transitional homeless shelter.
Parham’s philanthropy also extends to his church, First Baptist of Greenwood. Without Parham’s work, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont “would not be what it is today,” said Mary Hart Wicker, M.D. Medical Director of Hospice and Palliative Care via avideo created to present the award.
This sentiment was echoed by everyone featured in the award video including Dr. Tony Hopkins, retired pastor at First Baptist Church, Anthony Price, executive director of Greenwood Pathway House, Deborah Parks, executive director of Beyond Abuse, and attorney Peter Manning, who has served on several boards with Parham.
Len Bornemann, who retired as president and CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce after a manufacturing career with Monsanto (now Ascend Performance Materials) was recognized for his philanthropic work and community engagement with the Foundation’s “Spirit of Philanthropy” award.
His contributions were lauded by friends, family and co-workers who, via video, illustrated the ways he has improved the lives of his fellow citizens through his board service, the initiatives he created while at the Chamber of Commerce, and through the charitable gifts made through his family foundation.
Those appearing in the presentation video included retired business owner Joe Chandler, retired educator and former Greenwood mayor state senator, Floyd Nicholson; Self Family Foundation Executive Director Mamie Nicholson; Bornemann’s former chamber staff who affectionately refer to themselves as the “Chamber Chicks,” Kelly McWhorter, Shelia Reynolds, Toni Able, Sandy McCord, and Hope McDevitt; and his son, David, who detailed the work of the Bornemann Family Foundation.
Theo Lane, district manager, Government and Community Relations with Duke Energy South Carolina, presented Greenwood Soup Kitchen Executive Director Norm Fawcett, with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service award for his volunteer work feeding the hungry in Greenwood.
In the video honoring his work, those who work with Fawcett detailed his commitment to the Soup Kitchen and his church – Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood, where he and his wife, Roxy, have dedicated several decades to serving the youth of the church. Local business owner and potter Laura Bachinski spoke of how Fawcett embraced the idea of the “Empty Bowls” fund raiser and worked tirelessly to grow it into a major annual event.
Soup Kitchen volunteer Cindy Markwar illustrated the sense of service and commitment Fawcett brings to his mission, while Frank Wideman, retired executive director of the Self Family Foundation and Soup Kitchen volunteer spoke of Fawcett’s actions as a response to the Christian directive to “feed my people.” Wideman also commended Fawcett for his commitment to the youth of his church where he acts as youth ministry leader.
For their efforts to preserve the legacy of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, one of Greenwood’s most notable sons, the alumni group from the Benjamin E. Mays Consolidated School in Pacolet, S.C., was honored with the “Mays Legacy” award. Regarded as the first school in America to be named for Dr. Mays, it served the African American community of then Pacolet Mills in Spartanburg County from 1953 until it was closed in 1970 during school integration.
It reopened in 1976 as Pacolet Junior High School, eventually becoming Pacolet Middle School. The alumni group formed with the goal of having Dr. Mays name added back, and in 1999 was successful in having the words “Original Dr. Benjamin E. Mays School” added to the building. The building is no longer used as a school, but has been repurposed as a community center for the citizens of Pacolet, and retains the name of Dr. Mays.
As part of the evening’s program, Foundation staff provided updates on the activities and growth of the organization which, due to a bequest from an anonymous donor now sits at just under $22,000,000. In its 12-year history, the Greenwood County Community Foundation has given out over $6,000,000 in grants through its annual and biannual granting cycles. The Foundation’s primary initiative, Greenwood Women Care, has given 41 grants totaling over $250,000 to Greenwood County nonprofit organizations in just four years.