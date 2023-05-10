The Greenwood County Community Foundation bestowed its Lifetime of Philanthropy and Spirit of Philanthropy awards to two community leaders at its “Celebrating A Giving Community” Awards Gala held on May 4 at the Inn on the Square.

In addition, Duke Energy and the GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site presented their own awards to recipients during proceedings designed to honor those who give back to their community.

Submitted by Jeff Smith