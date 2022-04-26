For this College President, It’s Game On! Apr 26, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers addresses citizens and students during a Women’s History Month event in Newberry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Piedmont Technical College President Dr. Hope E. Rivers shared her insights at a Women’s History Month Roundtable event March 24 on PTC’s Newberry Campus.She noted that there will always be doubters, but women must remain confident, work hard, and stay the course toward their dreams.“You can be anything that you want,” she said. “If you want to be a brain surgeon, be a brain surgeon! But you have got to put in the work.”Rivers’ message focused on empowerment and determination. She noted that it is each woman’s responsibility to rise to the challenge and work mightily for her rewards.“You cannot be upset by a result that you did not get … from the work that you did not do,” she said. Then she repeated it slowly. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause.See a video of the full presentation at www.ptc.edu/stories. Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hope E. Rivers Piedmont Technical College University Work President Insight Woman Message Roundtable