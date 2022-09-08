Food Bank reactivates Mobile Food Pantry program

From left are Lee Ann Werts (Self Regional Healthcare), Wayne Bishop (The Connection, St. Mark UMC), Pastor and Mrs. Otis Cunningham (Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church), Andrea White (Food Bank of Greenwood County), Ashtyn Kinney (Self Regional Healthcare), Vallery Smith (St. Paul AME, Cokesbury) and Pastor Anthony Dunlap (Mt. Sinai AME Church).
Of the 69,241 residents of Greenwood County; 46,696 of them live in rural areas. With no public transportation, many residents do not have the means to get to food banks, and are likely unable to meet their basic need, food.
During August, the Food Bank of Greenwood County reactivated the Mobile Food Pantry program to meet rural residents at their point of need. With a grant fully funded by the Self Family Foundation, the Mobile Food Pantry will be able to provide resources to some of our communities’ most vulnerable residents: senior citizens and disabled residents.
“With food distribution currently available at the Food Bank of Greenwood County, we are generally serving the same population of residents. There are so many residents eligible for services provided by the Food Bank but are not able to access the services largely due to a transportation barrier” said. Andrea White, Executive Director. Residents outside the city limits often must use their limited financial resources to pay someone to bring them into town to receive services. Many residents, including our senior citizens do not have relatives available to assist them with day-to-day needs because of work demands. Through the Mobile Food Pantry program, the Food Bank is eliminating the distance between residents and the availability of healthy food."
Periodically, the Self Regional Healthcare’s Health Express will travel with the Food Bank to offer blood pressure screenings, health information and available health care resources. Site locations are quarterly and are scheduled the first Tuesday of month during the quarter 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required at each site location. Participants must live in Greenwood County, meet income guidelines, provide proof of residency and household size.
Mobile food pantry locations:
St. Paul AME Church, 4222 Cokesbury Road, Hodges, 864-337-6055
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 4219 U.S. 178, Greenwood, 864-227-3298
The Connection at St. Mark UMC, 111 Fuller St., Greenwood, 864-322-2494
Ninety Six Senior Center, 99 Main St., Ninety Six, 864-543-4999
Mt. Sinai AME Church, 105 Puckett Town Road, Bradley, 864-934-0217