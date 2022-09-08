Food Bank reactivates Mobile Food Pantry program
From left are Lee Ann Werts (Self Regional Healthcare), Wayne Bishop (The Connection, St. Mark UMC), Pastor and Mrs. Otis Cunningham (Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church), Andrea White (Food Bank of Greenwood County), Ashtyn Kinney (Self Regional Healthcare), Vallery Smith (St. Paul AME, Cokesbury) and Pastor Anthony Dunlap (Mt. Sinai AME Church).

Of the 69,241 residents of Greenwood County; 46,696 of them live in rural areas. With no public transportation, many residents do not have the means to get to food banks, and are likely unable to meet their basic need, food.

During August, the Food Bank of Greenwood County reactivated the Mobile Food Pantry program to meet rural residents at their point of need. With a grant fully funded by the Self Family Foundation, the Mobile Food Pantry will be able to provide resources to some of our communities’ most vulnerable residents: senior citizens and disabled residents.

Submitted by Andrea White