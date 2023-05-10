Flower and Garden Show at Erskine May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erskine's first Flower and Garden Show is scheduled from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. It includes activities for the whole family. Admission is $5 per person for adults and children over 12.Here’s some of what will be offered when you come to the Erskine College campus in Due West for the Flower and Garden Show: Special guest Amanda McNulty of SCETV’s Making it Grow Plant tours with Dan Whitten of the South Carolina Native Plant Society Activities for children with Erskine biology faculty and the Due West Garden Club Gardening workshops A plant swap—bring one of your own plants and make a trade A live auction—items donated by Erskine faculty and staff Lunches available for purchase. Submitted by Joyce Guyette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Abbeville woman dies in wreck McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood man arrested in connection to apartment shooting Greenwood man facing domestic violence, burglary charges