The Bass Fishing Tournament and Cruise In are accepting people interested in being part of these events at the Johnston, SC, Peach Blossom Festival, May 6.

Bass Fishing TournamentAnglers who want to show their abilities can sign up for the 9th annual Bass Fishing Tournament. It will be May 6. Check-in is at 6 a.m., with weigh-in held in downtown Johnston shortly after 1 p.m.

