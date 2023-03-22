The Bass Fishing Tournament and Cruise In are accepting people interested in being part of these events at the Johnston, SC, Peach Blossom Festival, May 6.
Bass Fishing TournamentAnglers who want to show their abilities can sign up for the 9th annual Bass Fishing Tournament. It will be May 6. Check-in is at 6 a.m., with weigh-in held in downtown Johnston shortly after 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $50, which includes $10 for the big fish pot. The tournament is pond-fishing only and for Jon Boats only. Payback is based on 20 boats on the five-fish limit tournament, including a first place prize of $400, second prize of $240, and third prize of $160, along with $150 for the largest bass and $50 for the second largest. Entry deadline is May 5. For a complete list of rules and to enter, call Cindy Sullivan at 803-275-2594.
Cruise-InThe Cruise-In will bring in many interesting and exciting vehicles for participants to enjoy. Some of the cars will be in the parade, which starts at 10 a.m., and then the cars will be available for viewing through about 3 p.m. in the parking lot of All About Performance (formerly Jim Satcher Motors).
In addition to vintage cars, the Cruise-In is looking for old motorcycles or antique tractors.
Johnston Peach Blossom FestivalThe festival is taking applications for individuals, organizations or businesses interested in being a part of event in these areas:
Pageant: April 29. Applications can be obtained from Gina Logue, 1129 Hwy. 378 East, Edgefield SC, 29824, 637-5383 or for information, contact Janice Cleveland, 803-334-2507, Jcleveland@edgefield.k12.sc.us;
The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival premier sponsor is AT&T.
The Johnston Development Corporation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, sponsors the festival. It works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.