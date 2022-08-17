First day of school sees growth and new excitement
Physical education teacher Troy Cann leads a group of students at the Governor’s School for Agriculture on a tour of the school’s low-ropes agility course.

The third full academic year of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe has begun, and the Aggie family is continuing to grow in both numbers and excitement.

More than 70 students and their families gathered on the 1,310-acre campus in McCormick County over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 as residential students settled into their cottages. A few more “daytime-only” students joined the resident Aggies on Monday, Aug. 8, for the first official day of classes.

Submitted by Tony Baughman

