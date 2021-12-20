Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will bring in the New Year by offering three First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.
The first hike of the day will be from 9-11:15 a.m. along the 1.5-mile Battlefield Trail. This will be an approximately two-hour ranger-guided hike where participants will learn about the Revolutionary War in the South Carolina Backcountry and the history of the August 19, 1780 Battle of Musgrove Mill. Meet at the Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m. and we will then drive over to the trail head.
The second hike will be from 1-3 p.m. along the Horseshoe Falls ADA Accessible Trail. This 30 minute ranger-guided hike is designed for people of all disabilities. Wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers are encouraged on this ¼-mile hike, which is exclusively along the paved ADA-accessible trail to the overlook of Horseshoe Falls where participants will learn about the legend of Horseshoe Falls and the nature that thrives all around it. Meet at the Horseshoe Falls parking lot by 1 p.m.
The final hike will be along a 1-mile British Encampment Trail from 2-3 p.m. This will be a kid-focused ranger-guided hike where kids will learn about the history of Battle of Musgrove Mill, nature, and trail safety. Following the hike, there will be an opportunity for kids to learn how to cook doughboys over an open fire just like Revolutionary War militiamen. This hike is designed for ages 7 and older but, all ages of kids are welcome. Meet at the Visitor Center by 2 p.m.
There is no charge for any of the hikes, but we ask that you register for the hike or hikes that interests you the most by 4 p.m. Dec. 29 by emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.
No pets allowed on any of the hikes. Bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.