The 31st annual Festival of Trees will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3 and from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church.
Come and enjoy lavishly decorated trees and beautiful wreaths to get you in the holiday spirit.
We have wonderful groups performing on Dec. 3. Come and enjoy the music and scenery of Christmas.
11 a.m. – Palmetto Girls Sing
Noon – Greenwood Community Theater presents Frozen
1 p.m. – Emerald Bells
2 p.m. – Emerald City Dance Explosion
For many years, the Festival of Trees has become a special part of the Christmas celebration for people in our community. In addition, funds raised through the event help to support care for terminally ill hospice patients.
The Santa Stroll is 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church. Our 5K walk (3.1 miles) takes you from First Baptist Church through surrounding scenic residential areas, or try the one-mile fun walk. You may register up until the day of the walk. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place.
All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Foundation of the Piedmont patients and families. The Hospice Care Foundation of the Piedmont provides fundraising support for Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Through the support of our community, we can continue to provide compassionate, expert care and personalized support for families and loved ones facing advanced illnesses whether in a home setting or at out peaceful Hospice House. For information, call 864-227-9393 or visit hospicepiedmont.org.