Festival of Flowers announce chairperson and co-chairperson

Nicole Munnerlyn, left, and Jessica Garcia are this year’s chairperson and co-chairperson for the 56th SC Festival of Flowers.

It may be winter, but the SC Festival of Flowers is ready for you to know “Your Summer Fun Starts Here!”

The theme is set and so are the chairs. Leading the 56th annual event is Chair Nicole Munnerlyn of Waterstone Mortgage and Co-Chair Jessica Garcia of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation.

Submitted by Ellesor Holder

