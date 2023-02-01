Festival of Flowers announce chairperson and co-chairperson

It may be winter, but the SC Festival of Flowers is ready for you to know “Your Summer Fun Starts Here!”
The theme is set and so are the chairs. Leading the 56th annual event is Chair Nicole Munnerlyn of Waterstone Mortgage and Co-Chair Jessica Garcia of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the theme and the tropical vibe of this year’s look and feel,” Munnerlyn said. “We’ve already been meeting with event chairs and the steering committee, and the plans are well under way,” Garcia added.
In addition, the Festival is proud to announce a new presenting sponsor, Wesley Commons.
“They have always been a loyal and engaging community sponsor of the SC Festival of Flowers, not only hosting the Ladies Bridge Luncheon year after year, but also supporting individual festival events. We are thrilled Wesley Commons is joining us at this top tier level,” said Cathy Miller, Interim President & CEO, Greenwood SC Chamber.
Visitors and attendees can look forward to the usual fan favorite events over the main weekend, June 8–11. The always sold-out Topiaries, Tasting & Tunes is Friday, with the Garden Symposium earlier in the day, then the family-loved Kidfest, Arts & Crafts Show and 5K are Saturday along with Garden Tours. Kicking off all the festivities will be the Ladies Luncheon on Wednesday, June 7.
Making sure there is even more sizzle to the summer fun of the festival, the city horticultural staff has been busy working their own magic, redesigning a few topiaries and developing a new one. You and your family are sure to be surprised and delighted by what you see.
With over 20 events taking place in June, Munnerlyn and Garcia, want people to know how important volunteers are to the success of the festival.
“We encourage everyone we know to join in on some level and offer their time where they can,” Munnerlyn said. “They will love being a part of the SC Festival of Flowers.”