The Lutheran Church By The Lake & Community Festival and Yard Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Lutheran Church By The Lake facilities, 100 Twelve Oaks Drive and Highway 378, McCormick.
It includes artists, such as Robert Reid (’60’s, ’70’s, ’80’s and gospel music); God’s Tool Box (Southern gospel); Dwayne Wright (contemporary gospel); and Michael Kolb (DJ with soft rock and ’60’s, ’70’s, ’80’s music). It includes a car show, kid’s activity center, plant and bake sale, garage sale, raffles, and breakfast and lunch items.
Consider donating items such as furniture, rugs, house wares, appliances, kitchen accessories, dish ware, sporting goods, outdoor yard tools and equipment, camping items, purses, jewelry, luggage, bedding, electronics, etc.
Ensure that all items are clean, in good working order, and ready to price and tag. Early drop-off days will be at the Lutheran Church By The Lake Tuesday, April 4, from 1-3 p.m.
Items can be dropped off the week of April 17-20 at the LCBTL from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and April 21 from 9 a.m. through noon. Call Karen Flynn at 706-284-1427 to arrange for a special drop off time.
There will be 25 vendor slots for church and community members. Spaces must be RSVP’d and paid in advance. The cost for church members is a non-refundable fee of $30 and for non-church members $50. You keep the proceeds. There are no percentage reductions.
The price has increased from last year because of additional advertising and moving from just a yard sale to a festival and yard sale. Much of this money goes to charitable activities.