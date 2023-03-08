The Lutheran Church By The Lake & Community Festival and Yard Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Lutheran Church By The Lake facilities, 100 Twelve Oaks Drive and Highway 378, McCormick.

It includes artists, such as Robert Reid (’60’s, ’70’s, ’80’s and gospel music); God’s Tool Box (Southern gospel); Dwayne Wright (contemporary gospel); and Michael Kolb (DJ with soft rock and ’60’s, ’70’s, ’80’s music). It includes a car show, kid’s activity center, plant and bake sale, garage sale, raffles, and breakfast and lunch items.

Submitted by Christie Ziebell

Tags