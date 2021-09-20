Congratulations to Greenwood School District 50’s 2021-22 District Support Employees of the Year, Jeremy Farmer and Anna Nivens. The Support Employee of the Year program honors those who are representative of the district’s many exceptional support employees. Jeremy, the District Office’s Warehouse Manager, and Anna, Westview Middle School’s Media Center Assistant, both positively impact our district, our schools, our students and our community. Thank you both for all you do to go above and beyond for Greenwood School District 50.