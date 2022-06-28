Xiaolan "Alice" Fang, PhD, has completed a three-year fellowship in Laboratory Genetics and Genomics (LGG) at the Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC).
Fang, a native of Hangzhou, China, completed her undergraduate studies at Shanghai JiaoTong University in Shanghai, China. She earned a Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Virginia and continued her work in cancer genetics and molecular biology as a research fellow at Wake Forest School of Medicine, where she evaluated biomarkers and molecular mechanisms in prostate cancer.
Fang joined GGC as an LGG fellow in the summer of 2019 where she trained in the implementation and interpretation of both molecular and cytogenetic diagnostic tests, as well as the development and validation of novel assays for use in clinical settings.
Fang has accepted a position in the Department of Pathology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI where she will interpret cytogenetic and molecular genetic testing for their oncology service.
"I am grateful to my colleagues and mentors at GGC, and have benefitted a lot from GGC’s great reputation in the field," Fang said.
GGC’s LGG training program includes intensive education in laboratory technologies, clinical genetics, and diagnostic laboratory management. Since the program began in 1989, 41 fellows and residents have completed the training and have gone on to practice clinical genetics or take leadership roles in genetics laboratories.